Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge

Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge
Fletcher chief executive, Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
There’s a big vote coming up this month. Not that one.It's the one where the 10th-biggest listed company in New Zealand looks to rubber-stamp corporate resolutions in what is generally an uncontested election.In this case, however, Fletcher Building may face some resistance in pushing through director nominees and a 25% board pay hike set to top-up the fee pool to $2.5 million.It is understood at least two of the most influential proxy-voting firms in the region have bucked convention and recommended investors reject all Fletcher boar...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k
Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k

They said the company needed cash, which they couldn't source.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

Port in an electoral storm

Wayne Brown's dream could be aided or thwarted by a change of government.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Port in an electoral storm
Law & Regulation

Avis bolsters systems after regulatory ticking off

The rental car agency's issue was in isolation and didn't lead to legal action. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Avis bolsters systems after regulatory ticking off

More Opinion

The public service - what's next?
Opinion Peter's Principles

Nikitin Sallee: The public service - what's next?

A risk-averse and politically sensitive public service awaits a new government, and CEO.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Oct 2023
NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Oct 2023
How the election result will affect your pocket
Economy

Warren Couillault: How the election result will affect your pocket

Change is coming – but it won't happen overnight. 

Warren Couillault 07 Oct 2023