Ryman addresses high debt levels

Nobody could accuse Ryman Healthcare of ignoring the market’s concerns about its relatively high debt levels.Since Richard Umbers took over as chief executive in October last year, and Greg Campbell took over as chair in January, Ryman has taken a number of measures to address gearing.In the biggest break from the “old guard” at Ryman, the company announced it will be introducing a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP), which will apply to the first-half dividend of 8.8 cents per share.The company has prided itself on never having...