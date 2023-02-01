Scam-I-am and faking it with the FMA

The FMA 's director of investment management, Paul Gregory. (Image: Supplied)

Fake regulator scams fell 50% year-on-year for the 12 months ending June 30, 2022, according to the just-released Financial Markets Authority annual report.The dramatic decline in faux-regulator crime came amid better news for professional fraudsters in the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) data that shows a broad increase in financial scammery.“Since the start of covid-19, we have seen a spike in investment scam complaints, particularly related to social media contact scams, romance-investment hybrid scams, and imposter websites,”...