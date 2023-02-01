Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Scam-I-am and faking it with the FMA

Scam-I-am and faking it with the FMA
The FMA 's director of investment management, Paul Gregory. (Image: Supplied)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
Fake regulator scams fell 50% year-on-year for the 12 months ending June 30, 2022, according to the just-released Financial Markets Authority annual report.The dramatic decline in faux-regulator crime came amid better news for professional fraudsters in the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) data that shows a broad increase in financial scammery.“Since the start of covid-19, we have seen a spike in investment scam complaints, particularly related to social media contact scams, romance-investment hybrid scams, and imposter websites,”...
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Winning recipe or shuffled deckchairs?

The reshuffled Labour cabinet puts some greenhorns in some tricky portfolios.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
The Economist

Have economists misunderstood inflation?

Government debt is at the core of rising prices, argues an important new book.

The Economist 5:00am
Retail

Credit arrears at highest level since pre-covid

The cost of living and Christmas heralded further increases in credit arrears.

Staff reporters 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Winning recipe or shuffled deckchairs?

The reshuffled Labour cabinet puts some greenhorns in some tricky portfolios.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Alleged SkyCity offences reflect much wider wrongdoing

The Australian regulator’s allegations against Star Entertainment are more than twice the length of the SkyCity Adelaide charges.

Jenny Ruth 30 Jan 2023
Opinion Free

Suze Wilson: Where’s Mr Fix-It when you need him?

An academic analysis of the Auckland mayor's leadership shows he fell short.

Suze Wilson 30 Jan 2023