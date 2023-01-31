Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'
Road as river - Auckland's stormwater system failed to cope with last Friday's deluge (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Aucklanders discovered a few things about their playing fields, wetlands, culverts and streams over the last few days.All of them, it turns out, have part-time roles as essential elements in the stormwater system.Yet most of us don’t realise just how much of our everyday urban infrastructure becomes a de facto part of that system when an overwhelming amount of water arrives all at once.For example, almost no one travelling from Silverdale to Auckland at around 5pm last Friday would previously have expected to discover that the southbound...
Public sector

ComCom wants longer rollout of grocery competition rules

Quality wholesale offers from the major chains is the name of the game says Commerce Commission.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Property

Fletcher shares likely oversold: Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr's Rohan Koreman-Smit estimates Auckland could still be short 25,000 homes.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Govt policy driving power shortage

Meridian said regulators could “directly acknowledge” that a “key driver of peak capacity shortage is likely to be government policy”.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Alleged SkyCity offences reflect much wider wrongdoing

The Australian regulator’s allegations against Star Entertainment are more than twice the length of the SkyCity Adelaide charges.

Jenny Ruth 30 Jan 2023
Opinion Free

Suze Wilson: Where’s Mr Fix-It when you need him?

An academic analysis of the Auckland mayor's leadership shows he fell short.

Suze Wilson 30 Jan 2023
Investments Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: should I stop putting money into my KiwiSaver?

The key strategy at times like this is spreading your money around, writes Frances Cook.

Frances Cook 28 Jan 2023
Opinion

Guy Beatson: Directors are already ahead of the curve on ESG

It's difficult to see much risk to directors from explicitly stating they may consider ESG concerns.

Guy Beatson 28 Jan 2023