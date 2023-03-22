Menu
Surviving Credit Suisse: the capital stack attack

Surviving Credit Suisse: the capital stack attack
Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Last year provided an invaluable history lesson for investors, Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann notes in the 2023 Global Investment Returns Yearbook sponsored by the now-defunct bank. Lehmann says the “historical perspective has been crucial” in divining the reasons behind the deeply negative market experience of 2022 and preparing for what comes next.“With expectations seemingly conditioned by the more recent past, many investors have been reminded the hard way in 2022 of a few of the Yearbook’s basic long-term lea...
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades
Finance

New interest in gold following collapse of banks

The price of gold has shot up to a 12-month high.

Ella Somers 5:00am
New interest in gold following collapse of banks

More Opinion

Resuscitating NZ Health – many things to do
Opinion Free

Ian McCrae: Resuscitating NZ Health – many things to do

We need to rekindle and enable innovation in the health system.

Ian McCrae 5:00am
Bugger, I'm the new minister of health
Opinion Free

Ian McCrae: Bugger, I'm the new minister of health

The Canterbury earthquake rebuild has lessons for healthcare in NZ.

Ian McCrae 21 Mar 2023
A Good Keen Median Man
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: A Good Keen Median Man

How relevant is the old idea of the "median" voter, when the largest voting bloc at the next election will be millennials, born between 1981 and 1996?

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Mar 2023
Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ

An Indo-Pacific war will be high-tech and high-cost – we're out of our league. 

Pattrick Smellie 21 Mar 2023