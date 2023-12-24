Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Ten top wines for top dollar – NZ’s most expensive drops

Ten top wines for top dollar – NZ’s most expensive drops
Craggy Range produces impressive wines. (Image: Paul Taylor)
Bob Campbell MW
Bob Campbell MW
Sun, 24 Dec 2023
What does a wine become a luxury wine? It’s not just a matter of price, according to Peter Yeung and Liz Thach, authors of Luxury Wine Marketing (available from Amazon for $69.95), although they say a luxury wine should cost at least US$100 (NZ$162).According to the authors, the criteria that justify a wine's luxury label are: Highest quality.From a special place.An element of scarcity.An elevated price.A sense of privilege and pleasure to the owner.Improves with age.Sells well on the secondary market.I've selected my to...
Restaurant review: Jervois Steak House, Auckland – Solid steak
Editor's Picks

Restaurant review: Jervois Steak House, Auckland – Solid steak

Like my puns, Jervois Steak House is a bit sad and dated.

Victoria Young 5:00am
The Life

Christmas trees: are real or artificial better for the planet?

A Yuletide worry: Is your holiday tradition adding to global warming?

Bloomberg 17 Dec 2023
Christmas trees: are real or artificial better for the planet?
The Life

My Net Worth: Bridget Snelling, Xero country manager

A mid-20s career change from law to business proved a godsend.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Dec 2023
My Net Worth: Bridget Snelling, Xero country manager

More Opinion

Summer reading list – the top 10 tech books of 2023
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Summer reading list – the top 10 tech books of 2023

The best reads about the year's tech dramas, scandals and disrupters.

Peter Griffin 22 Dec 2023
How to navigate the era of unreal images
Opinion

Allyn Robins: How to navigate the era of unreal images

Beyond businesses, society at large will have to adjust to generative AI.

Allyn Robins 22 Dec 2023
Wellington getting ready for skyfall moment
Economy

Paul McBeth: Wellington getting ready for skyfall moment

Ramping up the rhetoric won't dull the razor blade. 

Paul McBeth 21 Dec 2023
Wish fulfilment: a white Christmas mishmash on the beach
Opinion

David Chaplin: Wish fulfilment: a white Christmas mishmash on the beach

Santa is different in 2023.

David Chaplin 20 Dec 2023