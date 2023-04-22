Menu
The R Word: bad news, NZ, this is what's coming

The R Word: bad news, NZ, this is what's coming
Unemployment leads to inequality, violence and homelessness. (Image: Unsplash)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 22 Apr 2023
We're all in for some pain here in New Zealand as recession looms – a recession that's likely to have already started, by the way.It’s a certainty and it's likely to cause damage to households, businesses and families.  This recession is the direct result of our government closing down the functioning of the economy for much of 2020 and 2021, and even some of 2022 and 2023 with its covid response. Production collapsed, tourism stopped and we borrowed/created tens of billions of dollars for welfare payments.&nbs...
