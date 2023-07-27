Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The RBNZ will be paying close attention to the jobs data

The RBNZ will be paying close attention to the jobs data
The jobs data is due next Wednesday. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
New Zealand’s central bank has a dual mandate – at least for now – and next week’s jobs day may well shift the dial on the official cash rate peak.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) claims rates have peaked at 5.5%, but the market is currently pricing around a 50% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in November.  That will take the official cash rate (OCR) to 5.75%, spelling more pain for mortgage holders.The central bank is currently charged with keeping inflation at 1% to 3% and ensuring maximum sustainable employment...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

More Opinion

What's lacking in the app formerly known as Twitter
Opinion

Peter Griffin: What's lacking in the app formerly known as Twitter

The rebrand signals the start of Musk’s plan to try and save the tech company.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
What’s the FMA scenario?
Opinion

David Chaplin: What’s the FMA scenario?

The FMA will be judging climate-reporting firms partly on their narrative flair.

David Chaplin 26 Jul 2023
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jul 2023
National and Labour suffer in polls from the missing middle
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: National and Labour suffer in polls from the missing middle

Hipkins and Luxon seem to be getting surprisingly little from their rightward turns.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jul 2023