Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The regions: crisis or opportunity?

The regions: crisis or opportunity?
The regions are back, big centralising government is out. (Image: Getty)
David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz
David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
The next few years will be critical for New Zealand’s regions. Councils are facing massive rate hikes to cover the cost of infrastructure and are already in debt up to their eyeballs. They are sounding the alarm that they cannot cope without more government support. At the same time, the new government is promising to increase infrastructure investment and create a new type of “city deal” to empower the regions.  But what are these city – or, more likely – regional deals? How will they work? Will the...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 06, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: and so it begins …

More Opinion

Contributing factors as KiwiSaver gains some, loses a few in harder times
Opinion

David Chaplin: Contributing factors as KiwiSaver gains some, loses a few in harder times

KiwiSaver contributions likely represented just about all growth in the sector.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Negotiations at COP28 likely to affect NZ businesses
Opinion

Belinda Mathers: Negotiations at COP28 likely to affect NZ businesses

Big exporters like Fonterra are under increasing pressure from customers over emissions.

Belinda Mathers 05 Dec 2023
Public service cannot promise any government ‘no surprises’
Opinion

Derek Gill: Public service cannot promise any government ‘no surprises’

The trust between the new government and the public service is crucial.

Derek Gill 05 Dec 2023
NZ needs smarter and lighter regulation, not no regulation
Opinion

Warren Couillault: NZ needs smarter and lighter regulation, not no regulation

It’s time to be brave and build a real growth strategy for NZ.

Warren Couillault 02 Dec 2023