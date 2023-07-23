Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The tale of women’s football in two viral videos

The tale of women’s football in two viral videos
Hannah Wilkinson scores for NZ in the opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. (Photo: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 23 Jul 2023
By Bobby GhoshAhead of Thursday’s kick-off of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, a pair of viral videos has been vying for the attention of the sport’s fans, players and especially administrators. One is a clever piece of artifice and the other is as artless as it is heartfelt. Judging by the number of likes and retweets, the former is making the greater impression. But it is the latter that makes the more salient point about the state of women’s football as players from 32 countries take its biggest stage.The first video, paid...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Extreme heat, weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream
The Life

Extreme heat, weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream

It’s no coincidence that extreme heat is engulfing huge swathes of the planet.

Bloomberg 5:00am
The Life Free

My Net Worth: Ralph Stewart, CEO of Lifetime Retirement Income

A credit card contract from his father for a shiny new fishing rod still haunts him.

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: Ralph Stewart, CEO of Lifetime Retirement Income
The Life Free

Review: is the latest Segway e-scooter worth the $1,800 price tag?

The Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2 e-scooter is a great ride when it works ...

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: is the latest Segway e-scooter worth the $1,800 price tag?

More Opinion

When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees
Finance

Warren Couillault: When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees

The KiwiSaver sector seems to have confused “value for money" with "cheapest".

Warren Couillault 22 Jul 2023
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 21 Jul 2023
MPs should follow NZX lead on transparency
Opinion

Paul McBeth: MPs should follow NZX lead on transparency

It's time for politicians to take their disclosures more seriously. 

Paul McBeth 20 Jul 2023
Can you trust Meta’s open source AI?
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Can you trust Meta’s open source AI?

Meta has made its most significant play in the area of artificial intelligence.

Peter Griffin 20 Jul 2023