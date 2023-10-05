Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

There's hope election night will deliver a silver bullet, but will it?

There's hope election night will deliver a silver bullet, but will it?
Politics might not be the answer to motivating business. (Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
As New Zealand braces itself for the whirlwind of the upcoming election, a peculiar phenomenon has gripped the nation's business landscape. It's akin to hitting the pause button, securing outdoor furniture and barricading windows while waiting for the storm to pass. Anticipation runs high that election night might deliver a silver bullet, but the real question is: will it?Business decisions have ground to a halt, strategies have been truncated, and the alarms of blame and complaints have reached a deafening level. If victim me...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block
Property

Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block

A Christchurch accountant continues to front for the failed developer's interests.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

Beachlands developer threatens council with legal action

Brett Russell wants Auckland council to press pause on its future development strategy.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Beachlands developer threatens council with legal action
Law & Regulation

Kāinga Ora prefab apartment developer faces liquidation

TLC disputed the amount claimed by Yakka TDC because the work was allegedly unfinished.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Kāinga Ora prefab apartment developer faces liquidation

More Opinion

Fund or foe, stay or go – the climate investment dilemma
Opinion

David Chaplin: Fund or foe, stay or go – the climate investment dilemma

Stay-or-go arguments for companies and funds emitting climate reports will only heat up.

David Chaplin 04 Oct 2023
A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 03 Oct 2023
Lighting a fire in the first hundred days
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Lighting a fire in the first hundred days

Is National's First 100 Days plan ambitious enough about an economic reset?

Pattrick Smellie 03 Oct 2023
Can politicians cash the cheques they're writing on India?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Can politicians cash the cheques they're writing on India?

They made big promises at the India Business Summit, but can they follow through?

Dileepa Fonseka 03 Oct 2023