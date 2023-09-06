Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Where's the policy? Ask Luxon and Shaw

Where's the policy? Ask Luxon and Shaw
Captain Sensible strikes again (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
If there’d been a prize for turning up and making sense, the clear winner at Tuesday’s Business New Zealand election summit was the Greens’ co-leader, James Shaw.Christopher Luxon was definitely the most prime ministerial, delivering a slick 15-minute pitch and looking every inch as if he fully believes he is now on track to lead the next government.The room believed it, and in his slightly scary brand of fast-talking, possibly irritable chief executive, he took the opportunity to tell the crowd to stop behaving like children...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions
Opinion

David Chaplin: Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions

Does NZ need a self-managed super fund equivalent in KiwiSaver? Nah, not even now.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: budget cuts, HUD gets the tick, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: budget cuts, HUD gets the tick, and more...
Election 2023

National and ACT both oppose government science reform policy

But genetic engineering is not the political hot potato it once was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
National and ACT both oppose government science reform policy

More Opinion

Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions
Opinion

David Chaplin: Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions

Does NZ need a self-managed super fund equivalent in KiwiSaver? Nah, not even now.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers
Opinion Peter's Principles - Analysis

Len Cook: Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers

Former head of statistics Len Cook analyses changes to the public service.

Len Cook 5:00am
Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality
Opinion Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 05 Sep 2023
The housing blame game
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The housing blame game

Another day, another project cancelled in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 04 Sep 2023