Why investors like deadlocked US politics

Even if the Democrats hold the Senate, Joe Biden's policy options are constrained after the US mid-terms. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 12 Nov 2022
There are potentially interesting changes afoot at present in the mood of financial markets.  The doom and gloom that we have endured for much of the past 12 months, as securities and broader asset pricing have adjusted to deteriorating underlying fundamentals spurred by a spike in inflation might, and I stress might, appear to be abating. We are seeing some recent gains in stock markets.I read my October review of the returns posted by key share markets and certain leading funds and the pages were filled with green rather than red in...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Du Val inks $100m Canadian finance deal

The Auckland property developer will tap into Canadian institutional funding for three new developments ahead of its planned IPO.

Brent Melville 6:00am
Transport

MPs and rail activists clash

Restore Passenger Rail faced some robust feedback about its protest methods.

Greg Hurrell 6:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Cash-stashing and bank-bashing

The banks are earning more from the money they have in settlement cash accounts than from actual banking.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Opinion Free

Iain MacLeod: Immigration chaos does real harm to real people

There's no evidence to support the theory that high demand broke immigration's platform.

Iain MacLeod 12 Nov 2022
Opinion

Ian Powell: New health plan is like a car without an engine

The government’s health plan starts with a false narrative – and there isn't the workforce to deliver it. 

Ian Powell 11 Nov 2022
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Heck, use tech to beat the heat

Using tech isn't in the Emissions Reduction Plan – and James Shaw admits that's an oversight.

Peter Griffin 10 Nov 2022