Why Te Pāti Māori will struggle to be kingmaker at this election

Te Pāti Māori’s policies are a rallying point for a more assertive and muscular political voice for Māori. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 09 May 2023
Everybody calm down.Meka Whaitiri’s resignation from the Labour party has not increased the likelihood of a centre-left government being elected on Oct 14.The defection, without explanation or arguably much mana, by a poorly performing cabinet minister whose only publicly noted achievement in office was to be stood down for bullying, is just the latest sign of the many challenges the prime minister, Chris Hipkins, faces as election year progresses.More to the point, talking up the possibility of Te Pāti Māori holding the balance of power...
