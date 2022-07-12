See full details
Opinion

Why the mega-polytech mess is so politically dangerous for Labour

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 12 Jul 2022

Things don't look great for the first of the government's "transformational" amalgamations. (Image: Getty)
Just how bad are things at Te Pūkenga, the mega-polytech being concocted from the 16 public polytechs operating now and due to open next January as the centrepiece of "transformational" reform for New Zealand's vital skills training sector?According to all available signs, this experiment in removing competitive tension between publicly funded education providers is either in very bad or very, very bad shape.Exhibit A is the May 16 aide-memoire to the education minister from Gillian Dudgeon, a deputy chief executive at the Tertiar...

