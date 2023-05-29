Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today: Brian Gaynor Initiatives launches business journalism fund

BusinessDesk Today: Brian Gaynor Initiatives launches business journalism fund
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 29 May 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you'll find a summary of the day's top stories. Rebecca Howard hosts today's episode.In today's episode we discuss:Brian Gaynor's legacy honoured with $2m toward NZ business journalism;Fisher & Paykal stock drops after results disappoint; andSalt Management fund hit by carbon price drop.Follow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing
The Economist

Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing

No model is perfect – that doesn’t stop them being useful.

The Economist 5:00am
Finance

Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ

Qippay is looking for the cash to scale up on the back of a significant partnership.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ
Policy

Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

More Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Waka Kotahi keeping secrets
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Waka Kotahi keeping secrets

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 26 May 2023
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Economists predict more rates hikes yet to come
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Economists predict more rates hikes yet to come

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Riley Kennedy.

Riley Kennedy 25 May 2023
The Business of Tech podcast: Startups, the budget, and bounties for bugs.
Technology Free

The Business of Tech podcast: Startups, the budget, and bounties for bugs.

Money talks on today's episode, featuring Capture the Bug founder Ankita Dhakar.

Ben Moore 25 May 2023
More people losing money on property sales
Podcasts

More people losing money on property sales

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 24 May 2023