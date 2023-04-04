Menu
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

Ella Somers
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Today's episode is hosted by Ella Somers and features journalists Pattrick Smellie and Tamara Poi-Ngawhika.Listen to the daily episodes by following by podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.  
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Business Advice

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

Scenario planning detects and deals with issues that could be a problem years ahead. 

Victoria Mulligan 7:40am
Infrastructure

Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO

The membership association has its fifth CEO in as many years. 

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
