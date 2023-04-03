Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today podcast: RBNZ will hike to 5% and NZ glaciers melting away

BusinessDesk Today podcast: RBNZ will hike to 5% and NZ glaciers melting away
Jacques Steenkamp
Jacques Steenkamp
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Today's episode is hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.Listen to the daily episodes by following by podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.  
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Property

Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 9:48am
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

More Podcasts

Cooking the Books podcast: How to win the staff talent war
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: How to win the staff talent war

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s what really matters to employees in 2023. Hosted by Frances Cook.We hear a lot about the war for good talent right now, and how businesses are struggling to find an...

Frances Cook 5:00am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: What went wrong at Today FM and consensus lacking on Auckland Harbour crossing
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: What went wrong at Today FM and consensus lacking on Auckland Harbour crossing

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 31 Mar 2023
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Southern 'Day After Tomorrow' effect and White Island disaster complaint dismissed in US
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Southern 'Day After Tomorrow' effect and White Island disaster complaint dismissed in US

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Rebecca Howard.

Rebecca Howard 30 Mar 2023
BusinessDesk Today podcast: The case for an early election and how to fix the NZ laboratory fiasco
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: The case for an early election and how to fix the NZ laboratory fiasco

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 29 Mar 2023