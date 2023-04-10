Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s strategies to improve your chances of getting a raise. Hosted by Frances Cook.





It’s that time of year – the time when many people are getting their performance reviews.

Which means it’s the perfect time to ask for a pay rise.

Data from Seek show that the top-three reasons New Zealanders looking for a new job are to get more money, progress their career, or find a better work-life balance.

Your performance review is the place to see whether you could get those things from your current job.

But Seek data also show that, last year, 42% of New Zealanders went into their performance review unprepared.

That’s a waste of a golden opportunity to make your working day work better for you.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Seek career expert Leah Lambert from Relaunch Me.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.





If you have a question about this podcast or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.