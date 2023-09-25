Kassandra Beehre is the founder of Performance Kingdom. (Image: Performance Kingdom)

Sometimes, school just isn’t for you, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be successful in life.

Today’s guest decided exactly that, leaving school at 15 to become a mechanic.

Even if she’d stopped there, that would have been a rewarding, successful and skilled career for many people.

But she didn’t stop there. She started a side hustle worth tens of thousands of dollars by finding cars that needed a quick fix that could then be sold for thousands more.

And as she looked for parts, she came up with a business idea, one that’s already proving profitable.

Now, at 24, she’s carving her own path.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Kassandra Beehre, founder of Performance Kingdom.

