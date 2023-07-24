BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem each week. Today, it’s how a social media challenge turned into a profitable six-figure business. Hosted by Frances Cook.





There are so many good reasons to want to start a business – to do something you feel proud of, to have control over your schedule, or to earn more money.

All great reasons, but it’s easier said than done.

Most businesses fail.

One way to find customers and get that all-important money coming through the door is by using social media.

It’s a savvy way to reach out to people and show them what you can do.

Again though, easier said than done.

What do you post in order to drum up business? How do you avoid pitfalls like burnout or even just the criticism that comes with putting yourself out there to the internet?

Here’s how one New Zealander made it work in order to build her own six-figure graphic design business.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Kristy Campbell, founder of Pink Pony Creative.

