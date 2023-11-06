Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the ways to make a boring budget a bit happier. Hosted by Frances Cook.





Let’s start with the elephant in the room – nobody likes the idea of a budget.

It immediately makes you think of cutting back, restricting, losing the little things that make life enjoyable.

But there’s also the reality that times are tough and creating financial security means knowing where your money is going and taking control of it so that you can have savings – and even investments.

So, how do you take control of your money while still having a fun life? We’ve got some techniques to help.

For the latest podcast I talked to Jessica Irvine, personal finance expert, and author of four books including the latest, The Money Diary.

