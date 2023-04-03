Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s what really matters to employees in 2023. Hosted by Frances Cook.





We hear a lot about the war for good talent right now, and how businesses are struggling to find and keep the best workers.

So, it’s timely that Mercer has just put out its Global Talent Trends Survey for 2023, which for the first time includes data specifically looking at the New Zealand situation.

So, what are the biggest problems for NZ businesses? The theme seems to be overwork.

Of those surveyed, 61% say too many priorities are distracting their people, 47% say there’s a lack of capability and future skills, and 42% say employee exhaustion.

What to do about it?

Well, the research shows money does talk, and it’s often the best way to get people in the door. But after that, you need good company culture, and to be talking to your people honestly about what they need.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Mercer NZ’s head of workforce solutions, Andrew McKechnie.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.



