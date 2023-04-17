Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how the founder of Twiice is finding investors to help it break into Europe. Hosted by Frances Cook.





It’s one of those pieces of advice that gets trotted out like it’s so simple; if you want to increase your income, consider starting a business of your own.

Now it’s true that a successful business can create wealth, but that’s also the trick. Most businesses aren’t successful. It’s hard to do well.

New Zealand particularly suffers from a very small investing environment, so it can be hard for our businesses to get the cash injection they need once they’re ready to take things to the next level.

Well, one business owner is willing to share their journey of how they’ve tackled these problems.

You might have heard of Twiice, which produces edible coffee cups and had a big early success when Air NZ got on board with its idea.

Now it's courting investors including private equity funds, high-net-worth individuals and venture capital firms, as it works to fundraise for a push into the UK and European markets.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Jamie Cashmore, co-founder and director of Twiice.

