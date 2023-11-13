Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it’s how one family managed to travel the world on a shoestring budget. Hosted by Frances Cook.





Many of us will have thought of chucking in the day job and travelling the world.

But it’s not always so easy to turn into reality – particularly if you have children. You have to consider their schooling, extra costs from extra people, and also just whether they’ll be able to handle it.

Well, this family did it, and managed to make it work permanently.

They decided to quit the 9-5 when the kids were teenagers and take off on a year-long trip around the world.

It went so well they decided it was time to become nomads permanently, setting up their own business to allow them to earn money remotely while they travelled.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Liz Deacle, host of the NZ Ahead podcast.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.



If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.