Just like the banks do, you can lend cash to someone else who is wanting to do something like buy a home. (Image: Getty)

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the pros and cons of peer-to-peer lending.





There’s been a lot of talk about bank profits lately, and whether or not they make too much money.

But if you had the opportunity to step into their shoes and make money in a similar way, would you?

Enter peer-to-peer lending, where regular New Zealanders are given the opportunity to invest in someone else’s mortgage.

Just like the banks do, you can lend cash to someone else who is wanting to do something like buy a home. They then pay you back, with interest, just like you usually do with a bank.

It’s an interesting type of investment and one that isn’t commonly talked about in NZ.

David Cunningham, CEO of Squirrel

