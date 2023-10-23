Ask the wrong question and the computer will just plain old make something up. (Image: Depositphotos)

Everyone is abuzz about artificial intelligence (AI), and, of course, that means people are hunting for ways to use AI to make money.

Some obvious benefits spring to mind – pulling information quickly and cheaply to help guide your decisions.

But there are obvious drawbacks, too.

AI has a reputation for sometimes pulling up some rather funky information. Depending on what system you’re using, ask the wrong question, and the computer will just plain old make something up.

So, what does the money world make of AI developments, and can we use them in a way that helps us, not hinders us?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Charlie Meaden, co-founder of Gembot.ai.

