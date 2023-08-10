BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem each week. Today, it’s the investments that can do even better in a downturn. Hosted by Frances Cook.





It’s no secret that I’m a fan of investing through a recession, as it can be a way to snap up bargains and build wealth for the future.

But what if you’re looking for something a little more immediate? Good investments that keep doing well, even when the economy is down?

The current recession is the perfect test because some industries are going better than ever.

I talked to Milford Asset Management portfolio manager Sam Trethewey for the latest podcast.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

If you have a question about this podcast or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.