With so many digital tools out there for business owners, it can be hard to know where to start. (Image: Getty)

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the software that can eliminate drudge work. Hosted by Frances Cook.

This episode is brought to you by BNZ.





Having a few digital tools at your fingertips can take a load off your plate as a business owner.

But the problem is, with so many to choose from, which do you pick?

For the latest podcast I talked to BNZ’s head of technology industries, Tim Wixon.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.



