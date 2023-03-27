Menu
$1 billion of exports jeopardised by Therapeutic Products Bill

New Zealand's exports of natural health products are worth $640m and growing. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
A proposed law that would regulate medicines, medical devices and natural health products is putting more than $1 billion of exports at risk, say industry peak bodies.Natural Health Products New Zealand told MPs that the Therapeutic Products Bill, which was supposed to help the fast-growing natural health industry with market access for exports, will end up stifling it instead.Samantha Gray, who is the association’s government affairs director, said the sector exported $640 million worth of goods, with a further $500m possible if NZ intro...
