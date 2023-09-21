Menu
Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Act party leader David Seymour says governments need to show taxpayers some respect. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
The Act party is moderating its tax package in light of the Treasury’s latest forecasts – blaming finance minister Grant Robertson for leaving the cupboard bare.That has only made the party keener to roll back the state, with a $25.5 billion package of spending cuts – about four times the size of what National proposed in its tax plan.Those cuts will fund a tax relief package worth $16b, as well as pay for higher spending on prisons and the defence force.On the latter front, it has also moderated its ambitions &ndash...
CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
Markets

The former CBL boss had some choice words for the RBNZ and SFO.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Māori Economy Free Exclusive

Māori tertiary institution pulls out of startup programme

Despite that, Callaghan Innovation says it will still support Māori entrepreneurship.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:15pm
NZ to provide financial support to exploited migrants
Policy

The government has tweaked the immigration system to better support migrant workers.

Staff reporters 20 Sep 2023
Policy

Our weekly roundup of news from the public service.

Jem Traylen 20 Sep 2023
Economy

In the rush to cut spending, will necessary investment be ignored?

Pattrick Smellie 19 Sep 2023
Finance Tax

Paying tax on employee share option schemes is a problem for cash-starved startups.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Sep 2023