Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

Aussie threat to game developers blunted
Digital economy minister Ginny Andersen (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 18 May 2023
A rebate worth up to $3 million per year for game development studios is being hailed as saving the local industry from relocating to Australia.The scheme is closely modelled on a recently announced Australian initiative and will pay a 20% rebate, backdated to April 1 this year, to qualifying game developers who meet a $250,000 expenditure threshold per year.Speculation was rife about whether the industry would receive such support when the Digital Industry Transformation Plan was released without any fanfare on Monday.Digital economy minister...
MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns
Media

MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned
Retail

Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it

Briscoe Group's chair says the company is "robust, resilient, and adaptable".

Ella Somers 2:10pm
Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it

More Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
Government pushes back expected surplus
Economy

Government pushes back expected surplus

Cyclone response and more persistent inflation push out the surplus forecast. 

Rebecca Howard 2:00pm
There is no recession in New Zealand
Economy

There is no recession in New Zealand

Planning for today and tomorrow.

Paul McBeth 2:00pm
Wellington to become ‘Science City’ with new research hubs
Policy

Wellington to become ‘Science City’ with new research hubs

The $450 million initiative will fund the creation of three multi-institution hubs

Jem Traylen 2:00pm