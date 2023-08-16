Menu
Business of Government: Te Pūkenga breaches covenants, Aussies slam procurement panels and more...

Te Pūkenga faces “further challenges in 2023', the annual report warns. (Image: Te Pūkenga)
Te Pūkenga breaches banking covenantsThe complexity and financial tightrope being walked through in the polytechnic mega-merger is writ large in new entity Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology’s recently filed annual report.The accounts, which the Audit Office “tagged” with a “qualified opinion” disclosed that the organisation breached its banking covenants for the second year running.None of this matters as much for a crown entity as it would for a private business since, in the end, t...
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Infrastructure

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Labour pledges paid parental leave for partners
Policy

Labour has pledged to give people four weeks of paid leave when their partner has a baby.If elected, the new scheme will be phased in from July 2024 and is in addition to the current statutory entitlement of two weeks of unpaid leave.The new paid leave entitlement could be taken...

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023
MPs begin their last session of this Parliament
Policy

There are just three weeks left in this Parliament.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Aug 2023
Removal of commercial tax writeoffs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Policy

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 14 Aug 2023
Labour and tax: how do you like them apples?
Policy

Labour's GST cut on fresh produce overshadows a big tax cut for working families.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Aug 2023