Canada insists it is meeting its dairy trade obligations

A dispute panel is being set up to look at how Canada is applying dairy quotas. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
Canada’s dairy processors say the country is meeting its obligations under the trans-Pacific trade pact and the Canadian government says it will stand up for its dairy industry, farmers and supply-management system.Earlier this month, the New Zealand government started dispute settlement proceedings against Canada over how it's implementing dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs) under the free-trade agreement known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).Canada was quick to deny there's a...
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm
Markets

NZ dollar flying high

The kiwi dollar has gained 10.6% in the past month as the greenback falls out of favour. 

Rebecca Howard 12:00pm
Sustainable Finance

NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting – KPMG

NZ's top companies are putting access to capital and markets at risk by lagging behind on ESG reporting, KPMG says.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am

More Policy

Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 15 Nov 2022
Transport

MPs and rail activists clash

Restore Passenger Rail faced some robust feedback about its protest methods.

Greg Hurrell 14 Nov 2022
Energy

Electricity leaders want Transpower transformed

Those considering reform think the system operator role should be split from Transpower. 

Ian Llewellyn 14 Nov 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Cash-stashing and bank-bashing

The banks are earning more from the money they have in settlement cash accounts than from actual banking.

Jenny Ruth 14 Nov 2022