Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

'Capital-constrained': Tarras airport, Lyttelton port expansion face challenges

'Capital-constrained': Tarras airport, Lyttelton port expansion face challenges
Christchurch Airport's Tarras plan is one of the CCHL projects in doubt.(Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
Undertaking new projects like the controversial Tarras airport development or an expansion of Lyttelton port has become significantly harder – potentially insurmountable – after a call by Christchurch councillors last year.The Christchurch city council, which, like all local authorities, is grappling with the prospect of double-digit rate rises, has the largest asset base of any council in New Zealand. Those assets are held by the council's commercial arm, Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL).CCHL controls assets worth more...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, February 09, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, February 09, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

The end of digital free trade

Coming up in 2024: India and a WTO round focused on digital tariffs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The end of digital free trade
Law & Regulation

Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

NZ Rapid Tests shares a director with Let's Go Beverages.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

More Policy

'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax
Policy

'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax

Wayne Brown says getting rid of the tax will mean cancelled projects.

Oliver Lewis 08 Feb 2024
Grocery commissioner launches ‘whistleblower’ tool
Retail

Grocery commissioner launches ‘whistleblower’ tool

Stakeholders in the sector can now report misconduct to ComCom anonymously.

Gregor Thompson 08 Feb 2024
Business of Government: All BIMs bright and bland full, corruption and more
Policy

Business of Government: All BIMs bright and bland full, corruption and more

BIMs are pretty vanilla in flavour now, but they can still be tasty.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Feb 2024
'Hard landing': Ministry warns of construction sector woes
Policy

'Hard landing': Ministry warns of construction sector woes

The house-building slowdown is expected to continue, causing cashflow issues for firms.

Oliver Lewis 05 Feb 2024