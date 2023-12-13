Menu
Covid projects 'let down' by 'absence of clear records'

Auditor general John Ryan has found a pattern of poor record-keeping on covid infrastructure decisions (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Too little information exists on too many ministerial decisions made during the covid-related splurge in infrastructure and so-called “shovel-ready” projects, the auditor general says in a new report.Tabled in Parliament this afternoon, the Making Infrastructure Investment Decisions Quickly report says that while officials often warned ministers of project risks, “it is unclear how ministers assessed or managed risks when approving projects”.Auditor general John Ryan's report reserves greatest criticism for the proce...
Government sinks Interislander project after $1.5b blowout
Infrastructure

The new government has rejected a funding bid by KiwiRail, ending the ferry project.

Oliver Lewis 4:16pm
Primary Sector

Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions

The new administration now has to decide how to meet carbon budgets.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm
Infrastructure

Budget for Auckland wastewater tunnel blows out

Scope changes and inflation have increased the cost of the central interceptor.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Christchurch council slams the door on asset sales
Policy

Councillors opposed to asset sales ordered work looking at the option to stop.

Oliver Lewis 12:03pm
Industry eyes return of live exports by sea
Primary Sector

Cash-strapped farmers keen for return of $500m industry. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Business of Government: A fragile and leaky ship of state
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Christchurch 'keen' to look at ditching housing density rules
Policy

Mayor Phil Mauger says his council doesn't think the rules are needed in the city.

Oliver Lewis 12 Dec 2023