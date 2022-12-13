Menu
Critical minerals list coming too late, says Straterra

Is NZ falling behind in race to secure essential minerals like lithium? (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
After years of delay, the government says it will start public consultation on a ‘critical minerals list’ in the new year as other countries rush to protect access to strategically important resources.The latest update on progress came as submissions were being taken on changes to the Crown Minerals Act (CMA), which changed its purpose from promoting mining to administering it.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which administered the minerals regime, said in a newsletter that “the government is also se...
Primary Sector

Fonterra, Nestlé to sell Brazil joint venture for $210m

The deal follows the recent sale of Fonterra's Chilean business to Peru's Gloria Foods. 

Rebecca Howard 9:02am
Public sector

Open govt partnership not so open for procurement

An open government action plan might not live up to the minister's ambitions.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Energy

Tiwai Point ‘very unlikely to generate material value': Rio

Rio Tinto wants to make 'green' aluminium at the Tiwai Point smelter, but it needs to know it's wanted – and a deal to prove it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

