Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out

Keeping the lights on when winter cold bites is more difficult this year than it has been in decades. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Action taken by the electricity sector to prevent blackouts this winter has greatly reduced the risk, but still can not be ruled out, says Electricity Authority chair Nicki Crauford.The sector regulator released a statement this morning outlining recent progress in alleviating blackout risk since the system operator Transpower started sending alarm signals late last year about avoidable failure.It's very difficult to provide 100% security of supply from extreme weather events such as the recent cyclones.It's also impossible to keep all...
