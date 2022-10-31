See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Fair pay agreements – when will we get one?

Jem Traylen

Jem Traylen
Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Fair pay agreements – when will we get one?
Employment relations minister Michael Wood needs a third term for his fair pay reforms to be put in place. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 31 Oct 2022
RELATED
The smart money appears to be on late 2024 as the earliest we could see the ink dry on the first fair pay agreement (FPA) – and that’s assuming the National party doesn’t win the election and fulfil its promise to repeal the law.At least one union began collecting signatures to start the process for a fair pay agreement before the law was even passed – but there are a lot of hurdles that have to be jumped before one can be finalised.Officials advising MPs on the bill estimated 15.5 months as the short end for how long th...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
NZ banks could cope with house prices halving, says Reserve Bank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The banks would still have more than the minimum required capital in the “severe but plausible” scenario the Reserve Bank asked them to model.

Law & Regulation
Eminem dispute: former National advisers called into US case
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The dispute started after the 2014 election campaign and has been reignited by a fresh round of court action.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Oct 31, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.