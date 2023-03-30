Focus winter energy payments to help the poorest

Almost one in five households struggle to pay power bills and heat their homes. (Image: Getty)

Extending and more narrowly targeting the winter energy payment is one of the many ideas being put forward to tackle energy hardship.The government’s Energy Hardship Expert Council has released a discussion paper on how to deal with the issue of many people not being able to afford electricity.The paper said a significant proportion of low-income households are facing energy hardship.Based on 2018/19 data from the Household Economic Survey, almost 20% of all households report insufficient income to adequately heat their home, rising to 37...