Gas plan offers much pain for little gain, says gas sector

The government is thinking about a future without gas. (Image: Getty)

Forcing gas out of the energy system quickly will cost the country $7 billion more than other gradual policies, a paper commissioned by the gas sector says.The report by advisory firm Castalia is being fed into the government’s gas transition plan (GTP), which is looking at an “equitable phase out of fossil gas”.The GTP intends to set out the steps needed to phase out natural gas between now and 2035 and signal the longer-term direction for the sector out to 2050.The report, commissioned by Energy Resources Aotearoa, GasN...