Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Government spent $200k on recycling campaign that never aired

Government spent $200k on recycling campaign that never aired
The ministry spent $203,968 with Insight Creative to develop ads like this one. (Source: MfE)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
The Government spent more than $200,000 preparing a national recycling campaign to explain new kerbside rules.But the ads never aired – and household recycling rates have since gone backwards.The campaign was meant to support the rollout of new kerbside recycling standards in February 2024, according to documents released under the Official Information Act (OIA).These rules require all councils to collect the same sets of materials – plastics 1, 2 and 5, tins and cans, glass bottles and jars, and paper and cardboard – and to e...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

More Policy

Govt says university reform process is still on track
Policy

Govt says university reform process is still on track

Many university academics are wondering what happened to the Government's advice.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jul 2025
Bishop 'exploring options' to refresh critical freight study
Policy

Bishop 'exploring options' to refresh critical freight study

The study was last updated using data from 2017 and 2018.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jul 2025
Fast-track legal fight over Tauranga wharf extension
Policy

Fast-track legal fight over Tauranga wharf extension

Bay of Plenty hapū seek High Court intervention to stop expert panel being set up.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jul 2025
Contractor costs climb as Scott Base spend tops $143m
Policy

Contractor costs climb as Scott Base spend tops $143m

Antarctica NZ spent $9.3m on contractors in five months this year.

Oliver Lewis 21 Jul 2025