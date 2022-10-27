See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Government wants to attract more international TV series to New Zealand shores

Jem Traylen

Jem Traylen
Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Government wants to attract more international TV series to New Zealand shores
Taika Waititi brought a touch of the past to Wellington, where he's filming part of his Time Bandits TV adaptation. (Image: Mark Mitchell/NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 27 Oct 2022
RELATED
The government is proposing changes to its screen production grant aimed at attracting more foreign multi-year TV productions rather than one-off blockbuster movies.A consultation document released on Thursday said smoothing the current peaks of production work was a key issue facing the screen production sector.Large-scale international productions can qualify for a 20% incentive on qualifying New Zealand production expenditure.An additional 5% “uplift” is provided to productions that deliver “significant economic benefits&rd...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ dollar hits monthly high
Ella Somers | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Ebos shares rise on its $3 billion first quarter, while the kiwi hits a monthly high.

Finance
ANZ’s annual profit jumps 20% as margins fatten
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Home loans now account for 72.1% of ANZ’s total lending of $140 billion, up from 69.6% a year ago.

World news
Rishi Sunak’s first job? Clearing up his own mess
The Economist | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

The new UK prime minister is a clever man, with a penchant for bad ideas and little political experience, writes The Economist’s Bagehot columnist.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.