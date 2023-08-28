Menu
Govt announces $4b in spending cuts as tax take falls $2b under forecast
Finance minister Grant Robertson. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
The government says it will trim nearly $4 billion from its budget over the current and next three financial years as the tax take falls more than $2b under forecast.It has also stepped up the pressure on agencies to reduce their reliance on contractors and consultants.In an announcement on Monday, finance minister Grant Robertson said it had identified about $1.5b in “immediate savings” and had asked most agencies (with police and defence notable exceptions) to also trim either 1% or 2% from their baselines, saving a further $1.4b....
Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Dileepa Fonseka: The heckling will continue

Luxon was stopped from answering question about NZ First, but there will be more.

Dileepa Fonseka 6:03pm
