Govt announces Royal Commission inquiry into covid

Ardern: a Royal Commission is the 'right thing to do'. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Epidemiologist and public health expert Tony Blakely will head a Royal Commission of inquiry into New Zealand's handling of the covid pandemic, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.Blakely, a research professor at the University of Melbourne, will be joined by former cabinet minister Hekia Parata and former Treasury secretary John Whitehead. The commission will begin considering evidence from February and is expected to conclude by mid-2024.Ardern said in approving the terms of reference, cabinet asked the commission to look at the...
Finance

Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 35.90 points, or 0.3%, to 11,677.75 points. 

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Policy

$5.3m Creative NZ contract to firm at centre of Callaghan row

The government arts funding agency concluded allegations about We Are Indigo's conduct were unsubstantiated.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Dec 2022
Finance

Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group

It comes after NZX-listed Good Spirits tried to buy the company.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022