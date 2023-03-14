Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Hard pass on property funds for new 'active' investor visa

Hard pass on property funds for new 'active' investor visa
NZTE's head of investment, Dylan Lawrence, says property funds are not aligned with the principles of the new visa. (Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
Four managed funds and 35 direct investments have the green light to raise capital from investor migrants but four managed funds were rejected because of their focus on property investment.Dylan Lawrence, general manager of investment at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), told BusinessDesk the funds were rejected because they were related to pure property and real-estate investments, “which are not aligned with the principles of this new visa”.While the approved managed funds are publicised on NZTE's website, details of th...
Technology

Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am

More Policy

Policy

$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned

TVNZ says fears that RNZ and TVNZ could clock up losses totalling $1.6b over a decade are "too pessimistic".

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Finance

There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is just the latest politician to suggest profits are bad.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Finance

KPMG says banks aren’t making excessive profits

The company says claims of excessive profits lack the backing of any research.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Industry transformation? Try harder

Another industry transformation plan has landed. Its industry definition is too vague and its transformational thinking too absent.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am