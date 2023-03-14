Hard pass on property funds for new 'active' investor visa

NZTE's head of investment, Dylan Lawrence, says property funds are not aligned with the principles of the new visa. (Image: Supplied)

Four managed funds and 35 direct investments have the green light to raise capital from investor migrants but four managed funds were rejected because of their focus on property investment.Dylan Lawrence, general manager of investment at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), told BusinessDesk the funds were rejected because they were related to pure property and real-estate investments, “which are not aligned with the principles of this new visa”.While the approved managed funds are publicised on NZTE's website, details of th...