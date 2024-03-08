Menu
Is a levy on digital advertising the answer to the media's woes?

The impending closure of Newshub is yet another sign that all is not well for legacy media. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 08 Mar 2024
The impending closure of Newshub and job cuts at TVNZ are the latest signs of market failure in the news media, with pressure building on the government to intervene in the sector. One plan to save the industry, Labour’s Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, looks doomed to failure, raising urgent questions about the credible alternatives.National has for months signalled its opposition to the online news bill, with Melissa Lee – now media minister – labelling it before the election as a “tax”. The bill, whi...
Uranium firms revive forgotten mines as price of nuclear fuel soars
Uranium firms revive forgotten mines as price of nuclear fuel soars

Uranium has been used as an energy source for more than six decades.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Temu’s push into America pays off big time for Meta and Google

The e-commerce platform spent nearly US$2b at Meta and was a top advertiser at Google.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Navigating the new fast-track

It is full steam ahead for the National-led government’s fast-track approvals bill.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Navigating the new fast-track

It is full steam ahead for the National-led government’s fast-track approvals bill.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
All options 'on the table' over Crown Irrigation's future, ag minister says
All options 'on the table' over Crown Irrigation's future, ag minister says

The Waimea Dam has started releasing water from its reservoir.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 06 Mar 2024
E-bike subsidy fell by the wayside
E-bike subsidy fell by the wayside

Former transport minister considered a $100m subsidy scheme for Budget 2022.

Oliver Lewis 04 Mar 2024