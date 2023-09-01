Menu
James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned

James Gardner-Hopkins appears unlikely to be serving on any expert consenting panels any time soon. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
An iwi authority that wanted to nominate disgraced lawyer James Gardner Hopkins to expert consenting panels appears to have been thwarted by a successful appeal. In a decision on Sept 1, Justice Forrie Miller of the court of appeal overturned an earlier high court decision on a judicial review brought by the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board.The trust board unsuccessfully nominated Gardner-Hopkins to serve on a fast-track consenting panel convened under post-covid legislation to consider an application for a retirement village in Riverhead, north Auc...
Auckland airport a bright note in a dull day on the NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.73, down 25.75 points or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia may have jumped the gun on its offshore wind farm application.

Greg Hurrell 3:00pm
Law & Regulation

Fund manager fights for name suppression over assault charge

It's alleged that he blinded his neighbour in a backyard dispute.

Staff reporters 2:18pm
National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?
Policy Analysis

It's only worth 5% of its tax package, but National's credibility is at stake.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?
Policy

Officials cautioned against an immediate return to full cost recovery.

Jem Traylen 31 Aug 2023
Nats announce tax policy
Policy

Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets.

Staff reporters 30 Aug 2023
Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...
Economy

This week's round-up of public service news, comings and goings.

Jem Traylen 30 Aug 2023