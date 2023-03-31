Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Kupe consent highlights gas chasm

Kupe consent highlights gas chasm
Consent has been granted to try to extend the life of the Kupe gas field. (Image: Genesis)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Beach Energy has been given consent to drill development wells at the Kupe oil and gas field, a move which has highlighted the chasm between opinions over the future of gas in New Zealand.Those in favour of the consent argued it was essential to maintain gas supply and declining it could create an energy shortage and economic pain. Those opposed said it ignored a consensus of scientific opinions that globally the vast majority of known oil, gas and coal reserves have to remain in the ground to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.That is th...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

More Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
Policy

Auckland gets its way on glass recycling

The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Focus winter energy payments to help the poorest
Policy

Focus winter energy payments to help the poorest

A significant proportion of low-income households are facing energy hardship.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Mar 2023
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
Economy

New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5

The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023