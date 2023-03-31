Kupe consent highlights gas chasm

Consent has been granted to try to extend the life of the Kupe gas field. (Image: Genesis)

Beach Energy has been given consent to drill development wells at the Kupe oil and gas field, a move which has highlighted the chasm between opinions over the future of gas in New Zealand.Those in favour of the consent argued it was essential to maintain gas supply and declining it could create an energy shortage and economic pain. Those opposed said it ignored a consensus of scientific opinions that globally the vast majority of known oil, gas and coal reserves have to remain in the ground to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.That is th...