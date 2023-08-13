Menu
Labour tax policy: how do you like them (GST-free) apples?

Party volunteers hand out fresh apples after Labour announced its election GST policy (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 13 Aug 2023
From bread and butter, to better than nothing.Is that too unfair a way to sum up Labour’s announcement of the worst-kept secret of the 2023 election campaign so far?That is, 37 years after introducing a textbook low rate, no exemptions version of GST, Labour will cut GST from the cost of fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from April 1 next year, if re-elected.Remember where you read it first – in an unusually inspired guess by yours truly in a column a month ago after Labour revealed it had gone a long way down the road to implem...
In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars
Cars

In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars

A savage price war has been great for consumers embracing plug-in vehicles.

Bloomberg 13 Aug 2023
Health

New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough

Pharma companies seem to be finally listening to the female half of the population.

Bloomberg 13 Aug 2023
Bloomberg

Scandals will hurt squeaky clean Singapore, but not too much

Leaders on the defensive over awkward disclosures. They just have to grin and bear it.

Bloomberg 13 Aug 2023
Policy

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 11 Aug 2023
Policy

It's time for "sensible and workable" law reform, an industry body says.

Brent Melville 11 Aug 2023
Finance

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 10 Aug 2023
Policy

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Aug 2023